Skyrim officially becomes "fastest selling title in Steam's history"

Ever since launch , Skyrim's pretty much monopolized Steam's most-played list (and, regrettably, the Internet's entire supply of memes), so positively massive numbers were pretty much a foregone conclusion. That said, damn . First up, there's this rather extraordinary bit:

“Skyrim is the fastest selling title in Steam's history” said Jason Holtman, Valve's director of business development (via IndustryGamers ). “Bethesda's commitment to and understanding of the PC as a gaming platform shows in the great review scores, spectacular launch, and continued high player numbers that Skyrim has received.”

Impressive? Certainly. But, uh, Holtman and I apparently didn't fumble through the same wonky PC UI, whose convoluted layers made about as much sense as purchasing a plane ticket to visit your next door neighbors. Still though, a grand total of 10 million units shipped (not sold) and $650 million at retail on all platforms only serve to hammer home an obvious point: Skyrim's kind of a big deal. Something tells me Tiny Tim the crippled Mudcrab is gonna have a magical Christmas after all. Well, until someone shouts him off a cliff, anyway.