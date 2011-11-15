Skyrim map mod provides in-game street views

[VAMS id="l54q3heK57N8m"]

We've been keeping a close eye on Skyrim Nexus for our Skyrim Mods post, but this one impressed us so much it deserves its own post. Not so much a mod as a set of tweaks, Map in full 3D shows you how to modify the game's ini file to make it possible to zoom the in game map right down to the ground. The result is essentially a free camera mode that lets you roam anywhere in the world. It's like the google street view team was let loose in the frozen north.

We'll be adding this to our list of Skyrim mods in the next update. In the meantime, if you want some cool locations to explore with it, why not try our Skyrim tourist guide ?