Skyrim Creation Kit video tutorial - part 1

Making a mod for Skyrim is easier than you might think. The Creation Kit, released this week, lets you create new monsters, quests, buildings, landscapes and weapons without having to take up programming. Grab it by selecting 'Tools' in your Steam games library - it's under C for Creation Kit rather than S for Skyrim.

Best of all, the developers themselves are doing a great series of video tutorials on how to use the Creation Kit, aimed at absolute beginners. They're in easily digestible 15 minute chunks, so we'll be posting a new one every day. Until Bethesda can't keep up, of course, at which point we'll start calling them and asking "Is it out yet? Is it out now? How about now?" until they do. Part 1 is above.