SimCity devs to announce new game at GDC

A tweet from EA senior PR Erik Reynolds, noted by CVG , has teased a big Maxis reveal at this year's GDC conference, which is due to kick off in just a few weeks time. He mentions that more information will be appearing over the next few weeks on the Game Changers Facebook page but there's already rampant speculation suggesting that it'll be a new SimCity. We'll get to find out in 13 days, 20 hours and counting according to the reassuringly massive clock on the Game Changers page , where EA's GDC event will be broadcasted live to the world in just under two weeks time. Anyone up for some more SimCity?