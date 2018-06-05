Sign in to GTA Online this week and next to get $250,000 of free GTA money

The FIFA World Cup 2018 kicks off next week, which GTA Online is celebrating with a GTA$250,000 giveaway. Sign in between now and June 11 to register, and return after June 14 to net the complimentary windfall. "All GTA$ will arrive in your Maze Bank account no later than June 18th," says Rockstar.

This week's double RP and in-game money is tied to all Transform races, including the seven new tracks added today. As posted by GTA Series Videos, here's a single lap of each—named Plane and Simple, Size Matters, Evolution, Twister II, Canal Crosser, The Grotti Circuit and Tug Life.

Vehicle discounts this week include the amphibious Blazer Aqua for $1,228,920; the Ocelot XA-21 hypercar for $1,662,500; and the Tron-like Nagasaki Shotaro sports bike for $1,557,500—all with 30 percent discounts.

You'll need to complete a round of Deadline to unlock the latter, which is good fun when played with three or more players. For my money, the Shotaro isn't quite as entertaining in free play, though. And for that money, even with a discount, I'm not sure it's worth it.

Detailed info on GTA Online's seven new Transform races can be gleaned from this Rockstar Newswire post.

If you can't afford any of the above, learn how to make money in GTA Online.