Shanghai Dragons win Overwatch League Stage 3 playoffs

The former 0-40 team just beat the best three teams in the league.

The Shanghai Dragons, formerly the worst team in the Overwatch League with a Season 1 record of 0-40, won the Stage 3 playoffs on Sunday night. The Dragons triumphed over the best three teams in the league—the New York Excelsior, the Vancouver Titans, and the San Francisco Shock.

After a poor Season 1 performance, Shanghai has been on the rebound after bringing on several members of the 2018 Kongdoo Panthera roster. In the post-match interview, DPS player Diem said, "I think my [Widowmaker] did all the work."

In recent OWL news, a report suggests that Blizzard is planning to implement a "role lock" that would force teams to choose a composition of two tanks, two supports, and two DPS. This would essentially end the popular "GOATS" meta (three tanks and three supports) that has permeated Overwatch in the last year.

