Shanghai Dragons officially confirm Geguri signing

The Shanghai Dragons of the Overwatch League has now confirmed the signings of Kim "Geguri" Se-yeon, along with He "Sky" Junjian, Lee "Fearless" Eui-Seok, and Chon "Ado" Gi-Hyeon. The team said the new additions to its lineup will help address its "core problems," foremost among them presumably the fact that it got stomped out to an 0-10 record in the first stage of Overwatch League season one, leaving it the only team without a win.

Here's the rundown on each new player, provided by the team:

Sky (Former ID: ZHUFANJUN) - He Junjian, 18 years old. Mains: Ana, Zenyatta, and McCree. Among his accomplishments, he is an OWPS Summer Series and Grand Finals champion, 2017 Overwatch World Cup quarterfinalist, 2017 APAC semifinalist, 2017 Nexus Cup Summer Series champion, and 2017 Nexus Cup Spring Series semifinalist. Sky played a pivotal role for his former team as part of their famous "death-ball" composition. He also became known for his Sleep Darts in the match against Lunatic-Hai (now Seoul Dynasty) during the 2017 Seoul Cup.

Geguri - Kim Se-Yeon, 19 years old. Mains: Zarya, D.Va, and Roadhog, and can play other heroes. She competed during the group stages of APEX Season 4. Geguri's Zarya win rate reached 80% on the Korean server one point, resulting in the community giving her nicknames like "World's Best Zarya" and "God Zarya." Geguri expanded her hero pool recently and now plays D.Va at top level as well.

Fearless - Lee Eui-Seok, 20 years old. Mains: Winston, Reinhardt, and Roadhog. With his former team, he won APEX Challengers Season 5 and 2017 SURGE, and placed third at the 2017 Nexus Cup Annual Finals. As a main tank, Fearless plays very aggressively and was the main reason the team won APEX Challengers, contributing to the "ultimate dive."

Ado - Chon Gi-Hyeon, 19 years old. Mains: Genji, Tracer, Pharah, and Doomfist. He competed in the group stages during APEX Season 4 and made the quarterfinal of APAC Season 2. Ado is renowned for his Genji. During APAC Season 2, his Dragonblade usage helped the team win two rounds in unfavorable conditions. Ado also plays other heroes at a high level.

The team is now working to get all four players to the US (Sky is Chinese, while Geguri, Fearless, and Ado are South Korean), where they'll be provided with language assistance, education, and "logistical support."

It's a big move that's obviously intended to turn things around quickly, but the team is also looking ahead to more long-term stability, which will include a "player selection policy for Chinese professionals" for the league's second season. "By then, there will be a transparent and comprehensive selection method, which will guarantee a fair and just selection process for the opportunity to compete on a global esports stage," the team said.

The Dragons didn't say when Geguri and her fellow newcomers will make their OWL debut, but its next match is scheduled for February 21 against the 3-7 Dallas Fuel.