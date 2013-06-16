Shadow Warrior footage offers a sworded look at the ridiculous reboot

Flying Wild Hog's Shadow Warrior reboot has been shown off at E3, and as you were probably expecting it's a sober, understated take on the first-person shooter. That or the other thing: extremely violent, silly and over-the-top. Now that I think about it, it's a bit more like that. Stick around for a new gameplay-filled video courtesy of Rev3Games (interspersed with shots of a guy in a Hawaiian shirt).

Hey, that doesn't look too bad. In fact, it looks positively Painkillerian (while obviously reminding of the original, and of Flying Wild Hog's similarly old-fashioned FPS Hard Reset). Interesting things to note: this new version of Shadow Warrior looks to have put a lot more effort into the swordplay, it features a double-tap dashing move, and some of the bosses will (apparently) be of a similar size to those seen in Shadow of the Colossus. Blimey.

Shadow Warrior is out sometime this Autumn.