Seven: The Days Long Gone explains how you'll traverse its multi-tiered world

Seven: The Days Long Gone is a gorgeous feat of world design, said Tyler after going hands-on with IMGN.PRO and Fool's Theory's isometric RPG last year. It's since teased a fair bit more of its stealthy murder—and now wants to showcase its traversal and movement mechanics.

The skill that "separates the amateur thief from the professional" is movement, so reckons the narrator in the trailer below, before warning that the most quiet paths to objectives are often the most dangerous.

Cue some lovely-looking leaps of faith, last-ditch ledge grabs, and backs-to-wall brawling when protagonist Teriel makes an arse of holding his cover.

Seven: The Days Long Gone is due December 1, 2017, which is somehow three weeks from today. More information can be found via the game's official site.