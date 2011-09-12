Sengoku demo released, full game available tomorrow

Sengoku, Paradox Interactive's feudal Japanese strategy game is released tomorrow. To celebrate they've made a demo available in advance. The demo lets you play as two clans for fifteen years of game time but there's no option to save or load your progress. Still, it should whet your appetite for tomorrow's release.

You can get the demo from the Paradox Sengoku website. If you're still on the fence, check out our Sengoku preview , in which Tim Stone tries to impregnate his teenage niece.

Though Sengoku hasn't been confirmed to be released on Steam, posts on the Steam forums a few months ago reveal that it appeared in some gamer's libraries by mistake.

We'll have more on Sengoku soon.