See the first teaser for cyberpunk horror game Observer

The makers of Layers of Fear have a new horror game on the way: Observer, or as they call it, >Observer_ (but I'm not going to type that every time). The first, very creepy teaser, which you can see above, debuted just now at the 2016 PC Gaming Show.

According to developer Rafal Basaj, you play as a member of a special police unit that hacks minds and memories. A longer gameplay video also premiered during the PC Gaming Show which shows glitchy slum holograms and cyberpunk wiring, along with the disturbing act of apparently plugging into an unconscious mind. You'll be able to see that soon when the show is archived.