See Creative Assembly talk Total War: Warhammer at the PC Gamer Weekender

Creative Assembly recently announced the second of three proposed Total War: Warhammer games and has even suggested how it plans to fix the strategy genre's endgame fatigue.

Just prior to this announcement, though, a handful of the Horsham-based developers gathered at this year's PC Gamer Weekender to talk us through where the series has been since launch last year, and where it's headed into the future.

Presented by our own Tom Marks, here's CA's Al Bickham, Rich Aldridge, Oscar Anderson and James Given talking Total War: Warhammer on the PC Gamer stage, sponsored by Omen by HP: