Scribblenauts Unlimited is now out in Europe - celebrate by drawing a bottle of champagne

I can think of a few reasons why us folks in Europe would envy our American cousins: they have a better selection of content on Netflix, their car chases are quite a bit more exciting, and they can just about pull off wearing a stetson. Just about. Thankfully, that list is now missing one vital component, as Scribblenauts Unlimited has finally been allowed to exist in Europe. The game suddenly appeared on Steam yesterday, after a miserable three-month delay .

If you're not sure what they're all about, the Scribblenauts games revolve around a kid named Maxwell and his magical notebook, which brings whatever he writes in it to life. The third game, Unlimited, features a more open world, while this Steam version excitingly comes with Steam Workshop support as well. There are already a rather staggering 12,000 pieces of content on there, including this handsome Nyan Launcher .

Scribblenauts Unlimited will set you back £22.99.