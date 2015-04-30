Screencheat update brings new modes, maps and eight-player splitscreen

The final Screencheat update releases tomorrow and it's gonna be a big one: two maps, a new game mode and eight-player splitscreen capability will feature, as well as a new gun. The maps look set to tweak with the game's formula a bit, with Loop containing a huge exterior loop (you guessed it!) allowing players to switch to the ceiling. Meanwhile, Temple has heaps of jump pads, apparently.

Gold Rush is the new game mode, tasking players with grabbing the most coins within 90 seconds. Once you've snatched the lucre you'll need to survive until the end of the match: not easy in a game where your enemies are invisible. Existing game modes will also get team modes. Gunwise, the new Wallhacker can fire through walls and features a laser sight, making the whole screencheating operation a little bit easier.

Finally, "Towerfall-style Mutators" will be introduced. No idea what they'll actually be, but if you think Super Smash Bros. or Mario Kart collectibles you're getting close. The update releases tomorrow, but in the meantime you can check out my recent interview with Screencheat devs Samurai Punk for some insight into its development.