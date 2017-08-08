Save on sci-fi games this week on the Humble Store

It's science fiction week on the Humble Store, meaning you can save up to 75 percent on 20 different games. Head on over to the Sci-Fi Week Sale page to see them all.

Some of the highlights include space combat RPG Rebel Galaxy for 66 percent off, and the polarizing No Man's Sky for 60 percent off. Whether you're looking for the base game of Elite Dangerous, the Horizons expansion, or the Commander Deluxe Edition, they're all 33 percent off.

There's plenty more on offer too, and you've got all week to take advantage of the low prices before they blast off.

