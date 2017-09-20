Save a huge amount of money on up to 15 games in the Nemesis Bundle

For the next couple of weeks on Bundle Stars you can save money on up to 15 "deadly" games. There are three tiers to choose from, and you unlock more games the more you pay.

In Tier 1, you pay $1 / £0.89 and you get:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Clear Sky

Shadowrun Returns

Shoppe Keep

Eon Altar: Episode 1

A solid selection of games which is definitely worth a buck. The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. prequel and Shadowrun Returns are the highlights there.

In Tier 2, you pay $4.99 / £4.39 and you get:

Planetary Annihilation: TITANS

Styx: Master of Shadows

Tropico 5

Slain: Back from Hell

Blood: One Unit Whole Blood

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl

Spellforce 2 - Anniversary Edition

Phantaruk

FaceRig

Tropico 5 is a marvellous strategy game, and again, the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is loved by many. FaceRig isn't technically a game, but there's a lot of fun to be had with webcam software.

In Tier 3 you pay $9.99 / £8.89 and you get:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Call of Pripyat

FaceRig Pro Upgrade DLC

It's a bit of a price jump for just two extra products, but the Pro edition of FaceRig normally costs $65 / £50, so that's where the value comes from here.

At normal price, all of this normally costs over $300, so there's plenty of savings to be had here. You've got until October 3 to take advantage of the sales.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.