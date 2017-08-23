Samsung launches a mammoth double-wide QLED gaming monitor

Earlier this year we caught a sneak peek of a super-wide 49-inch monitor from Samsung over at TFTCentral. Now four months later Samsung has officially launched what it claims is the world's largest QLED gaming monitor, the CHG90, which delivers an IMAX-style viewing experience in the home.

"Gamers can have a more immersive and realistic experience with the new CHG90 monitor," said Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "This is the latest in our series of innovative gaming monitors designed to delight users and give them an edge over competitors while also increasing their comfort."

You can think of the CHG90 as two 27-inch 1080p displays combined into a single 49-inch panel with an 1800r curvature. It has a 3840x1080 resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio, and operates at 144Hz. This can be adjusted to 60Hz/120Hz when needed, Samsung says. The CHG90 also boasts a fast 1ms response time.

In addition to speed, the CHG90 touts Samsung's Quantum dot technology and supports HDR. While not disclosed, it was previously reported that this monitor uses a VA panel. These sit somewhere between a TN and IPS panel, offering better color and contrast than a TN panel, but usually slower response times than IPS.

Having a monitor as wide as this one obviously is not going to appeal to everyone. Samsung's pitch to gamers is that it's a better solution than slapping two monitors together for a wider field of view.

"Gamers no longer have to worry about multi-monitor set-ups: with no bezels impeding the view and a single power cable for minimal clutter, gamers can multitask seamlessly," Samsung says. "In addition, the Easy Setting Box enables gamers to partition the screen or display multiple screens of different sizes with just one click, and the Picture-by-Picture functionality allows them to connect and view input sources without degrading the original image quality."

You can make height adjustments to this monitor, along with swivel and tilt. For connecting PCs and whatever else, it has two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. It also has an audio output.

Samsung didn't mention a price, though did say it will be available throughout Europe, including Germany, sometime soon. It also plans to trot this monitor out at IFA 2017 in Berlin next month.