Rust dev's tactical strategy game Clatter is out next month

Facepunch Studios has announced that its turn-based robot battling strategy game Clatter is out next month. While the Steam description makes it sound like the game is focused on multiplayer, Clatter will also feature daily challenges where you take on groups of AI enemies and a singleplayer career mode.

You build a squad of little robots who have class names like flippers and grabbers, learning how to make them work in unison against other players. There are a couple of modes: control and deathmatch, with a revolving array of maps and ranked play. The trailer above suggests there's a lot of scope for cosmetic customisation, too. Note that I call them 'little robots' because the game's art style and animation make them look pretty cute.

Clatter previously had a beta back in June. There isn't an exact date set for the full release, but we'll let you know when it drops.