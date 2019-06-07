Rumor: Next Tales RPG screenshots leaked, called Tales Arise

Two screenshots of an anime-styled game have leaked on 4Chan with the thread title "Tales of Arise." It looks like this is the next Tales of RPG from Bandai Namco, after 2016's Tales of Berseria. You can find those screenshots, as well as a statement from Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad that the game is coming to PC/PS4/Xbox, on Resetera.

The timing lines up: Bandai Namco confirmed a new Tales was in development in 2018. Here's betting we see more of Arise at Microsoft's E3 showcase on Sunday.