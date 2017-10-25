Robert Guillaume, the voice of Half-Life 2's Eli Vance, dies at 89

Image credit: Getty Images

Robert Guillaume, the American actor who voiced Half-Life 2's Eli Vance, has died of cancer, aged 89-years-old.

Guillaume was known outside of videogames for voicing Rafiki in Disney's The Lion King, playing Dr Bennet in 2003's Ewan McGregor-starring Big Fish, and as Benson DuBois in the popular sitcom Soap.

The latter performance netted him an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series in 1979. In 1985, the same role saw him become the first black actor to win an outstanding lead actor award.

Actors, celebrities and personalities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the esteemed actor, such as this from Soap co-star Billy Crystal:

Sad to hear of the passing of Robert Guillaume. He was a great support to me on "Soap".Great timing, charisma and class. Rest in Peace.October 24, 2017

And this from Valve writer Marc Laidlaw:

When casting for Eli Vance, we told our talent scouts, "Someone like Robert Guillaume."They said, "They said why not Robert Guillaume?"October 25, 2017

According to the BBC, Guillaume is survived by his second wife, a son and three daughters.