Rift: Storm Legion releases today, trailer celebrates with giant monsters

Rift's first expansion, Storm Legion, will finally land today, so Trion are marking the occasion in the traditional fashion, with a trailer full of massive beasts getting royally duffed up. The new expansion trebles the size of the game world and fills it full of gargantuan critters, many of whom can be seen being accosted by wandering adventurers in the screenshots below.

Storm Legion promises to add not one, but two new continents, raise the level cap to 50, add four new souls (Rift's sub-classes) and offer players and guilds the chance to settle their own dimension as a form of housing.

We'll have a review of Storm Legion ready for you soon, but in the meantime you can take a look at our Rift: Storm Legion preview to learn what you can expect tonight. Otherwise enjoy the (carefully posed) screenshots below.