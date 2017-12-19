Retro FPS Dusk has a free multiplayer closed beta right now

Dusk, the retro-styled first-person shooter that kinda looks like a 1980s Slayer album cover in action, is getting a multiplayer mode. According to the trailer below, it's "not deathmatch", but instead Duskmatch. But as you'll see it is, basically, deathmatch.

The mode – dubbed DuskWorld – is currently in closed beta, but getting involved isn't too hard and doesn't require money, and you don't even need to have purchased the first episode of Dusk. Just head over to the New Blood Discord channel (New Blood is Dusk's publisher) and sign up there. Once in, you'll play across five maps.

Dusk isn't "officially" out yet, though if you purchase it now on Steam you'll get the first episode immediately, and at least two others at some point in the future. I played a bit at PAX earlier this year and it's pretty great if you like ye olde Quake engine shooters.