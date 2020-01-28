Resident Evil Resistance has connections to the series but isn't canon

Resident Evil has made a few surprise detours over the years, but Resident Evil Resistance, which pits a group of Raccoon City teens against the likes of Mr. X, is one of the more unusual ones. It doesn't quite fit with the rest of the games, and according to Capcom it's not actually canon.

Resident Evil 3 Remake producer Peter Fabiano confirmed that, while we'll see some familiar faces, it's not part of the official RE canon. Resident Evil Resistance is "set in Raccoon City with scenarios that make it impossible to fit in the actual timeline," he told Official PlayStation Magazine.

Beyond the enemies and locations, there are still some other common threads. One of the reasons Capcom decided to bundle together Resident Evil 3 Remake and Resistance was their thematic connection.

"You’ll remember that the Japanese subtitle for RE3 was Last Escape," Fabiano said. "Both of these titles have characters that are trying to escape somewhere or something, so thematically it made sense. We also wanted to take up the challenge of building out an online game set in the RE universe."

It's a shame, as I rather like the idea that, officially, a group of school kids are just as capable of surviving hordes of zombies and mutant monsters as highly trained operatives like Chris and Jill.

Resident Evil 3 Remake and Resident Evil Resistance are due out on April 3.

GamesRadar.