Resident Evil 7 launch trailer launched, future DLC detailed

As I'm sure most of you are aware: Today is Resident Evil 7 day. And while I've been hiding from social media chatter and Andy's apparently glowing review—my own copy has only just finished downloading, you see—I can tell you that the seventh main series entry has an obligatory launch trailer and some extensive information regarding its DLC.

First, that trailer:

On the off-chance you're not up to speed with the latest Resi horror helping—the first to go full-first-person—here's Capcom with a brief rundown of events:

"Resident Evil 7 biohazard introduces players to Ethan Winters, who has been led to Dulvey, Louisiana in search of his missing wife. There he comes upon a sinister and supposedly abandoned plantation. Upon entering the property it becomes clear that there are secrets to unveil and all is not as it seems. Ethan soon encounters the mysterious Baker family, who have been missing from the area for some time.

"Will Ethan ever be reunited with his wife? Players will unfold all the secrets behind the mysterious plot as they embark on this truly terrifying and unpredictable survival horror experience."

On the DLC front, Capcom says Banned Footage Vol. 1 will be made available "shortly after launch" via a press release (the PlayStation blog says the PS4 version of this is due January 31), and that the subsequent Banned Footage Vol. 2 will add a bonus mode and two new scenarios to the base game. An additional free-of-charge story portion, named Not a Hero, will land this spring which promises to "introduce players to a new separate storyline away from the mysterious drama" that befalls protagonist Ethan Winter.

As you might expect, all of the above can be purchased separately or via Resident Evil 7's Season Pass.

Resident Evil 7 is out now for £39.99/$59.99 on the Humble Store.