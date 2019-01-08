Resident Evil 2 Remake's '1-Shot Demo' will give you 30 minutes to live or die

Samuel recently played a demo for the upcoming Resident Evil 2 Remake, and it left him certain that he wants the full game. Capcom, he wrote, "seems to have worked it out: keep the strange bits and iconic enemies that people love, bring characters and places back to life in serious detail, but change enough that they can still be surprised."

If you don't find that sufficiently convincing, you'll soon have the opportunity to try it for yourself. From January 11-31, a "1-Shot Demo" will give players 30 minutes to complete a mission in Raccoon City as rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy—or die beneath the jagged nails and rotting teeth of the zombie horde, as the case may be. Either way, you've got a half-hour to do your best, after which you'll be treated to a demo-exclusive cinematic trailer. The demo is one-and-done, but the trailer can be viewed as many times as you like.

Resident Evil 2, known as Biohazard 2 in Japan, was originally released in 1998 for the original PlayStation. I assume that's why we call it Resident Evil 2 Remake, even though it's just Resident Evil 2 on Steam, and I'll probably start calling it that on a regular basis because I never owned a PlayStation. The full game will be out on January 25.