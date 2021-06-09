Report: Don't expect a new Call of Duty reveal at this year's E3

Call of Duty's next entry, rumoured to bring the series back to World War 2 under the assumed title "Vanguard", won't be making an appearance at this year's E3 according to VGC.

This year's Call of Duty entry has been confirmed to be developed by Sledgehammer Games, the studio behind Call of Duty: World War 2. But according to VGC, the game won't be confirmed in the next week. Rather, like Black Ops—Cold War, it's suspected Vanguard will be announced via an in-game Warzone event later this year.

Vanguard's assumed setting poses a lot of questions for Warzone, which has been confirmed as a key part of this year's entry. After all, the battle royale already struggled to adjust to the 1980s—how would it fare with a bigger jump back to the '40s?

But sources told VGC that, in reality, there may be a far smoother transition this time around.

"For 2021’s game, Sledgehammer has had far more time to prepare for Vanguard’s Warzone tie-ins and we understand it has a significant amount of content planned for the battle royale game, which will officially transition to a World War II setting, just months after shifting to the 1980s."

That transition is supposedly set to include a brand new map. More than a time-shifted Verdansk, Vanguard may arrive with a massive Pacific map, one "significantly larger" than the current Warzone map.

That said, Activision has still yet to formally announce this year's Call of Duty. But Morgan still reckons we're not getting the right sequel this year, longing instead for the double-jumping future shooting of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.