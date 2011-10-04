Renegade X looking like a great Command and Conquer shooter

Command and Conquer: Renegade may have been relegated to curiosity-status in the history of the franchise, but Unreal Tournament 3 owners can go download Renegade X , a fan mod that reinvents Westwood's multiplayer shooter. Joystiq spotted this surprisingly good-looking trailer, and it looks like this mod might actually provide a lot of what I wanted from the original game. It certainly does an excellent job of emulating the Command and Conquer art style and unit design.

More interestingly, the trailer teases an upcoming multiplayer mode with more wide-open maps. I haven't been clamoring for a multiplayer FPS in the C&C universe lately, but I'm excited by the idea now that I see Renegade X in action.