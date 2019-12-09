Remember Hocus Pocus? It's back in Doom form

Master Chief Collection is good and all, but have y'all played Hocus Doom yet? pic.twitter.com/LK6dttVF1uDecember 8, 2019

Hocus Pocus was a 1994 side-scrolling platformer published by 3D Realms in glorious 256-color VGA. You played a wizard's apprentice with some magic spells and a steady supply of rapid-fire potions.

For the last five years or so modder Ravage has been working on a total conversion for Doom 2 that transforms it into first-person Hocus Pocus. Shoot magic at scorpions and bats, shout "Yahoo!" in the original game's Mario-esque voice, and collect crystals while circle-strafing at Doom-speed. As the ever-vigilant Dominic Tarason points out on Twitter, "the hidden levels are recreations of other shareware-era games."

You can download Hocus Pocus Doom by heading to the ZDoom forums. Make sure you've got the latest stable version of GzDoom.