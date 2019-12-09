Popular

Remember Hocus Pocus? It's back in Doom form

By

No, this isn't I Am Jesus Christ.

Hocus Pocus was a 1994 side-scrolling platformer published by 3D Realms in glorious 256-color VGA. You played a wizard's apprentice with some magic spells and a steady supply of rapid-fire potions.

For the last five years or so modder Ravage has been working on a total conversion for Doom 2 that transforms it into first-person Hocus Pocus. Shoot magic at scorpions and bats, shout "Yahoo!" in the original game's Mario-esque voice, and collect crystals while circle-strafing at Doom-speed. As the ever-vigilant Dominic Tarason points out on Twitter, "the hidden levels are recreations of other shareware-era games."

You can download Hocus Pocus Doom by heading to the ZDoom forums. Make sure you've got the latest stable version of GzDoom.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
See comments