Red Faction: Armageddon trailer has evil space sorcerer

Rule one of living on Mars: Never let the evil tattooed space sorcerer underground, he's only going to cause trouble. This time he's trying to take control of Mars' race of secret underground insects (you know the ones). Luckily there are a number of cures to the old mad space sorcerer problem, in the form of big guns, or even bigger mech suits.

Also, there's mention of an airstrike, which raises hope that not all of the game will be set in dingy caves. We'll find out in a few weeks time when the game's released on June 7 in the US, and June 10 everywhere else. You'll find more footage in the recent co-op multiplayer trailer , and on the Red Faction Armageddon site .