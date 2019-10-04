Red Dead Online PC: What to expect from RDR2's version of GTA Online

It's official: Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC, and it's bringing along its multiplayer component, Red Dead Online. Red Dead Online lets you roam the huge map with other players, forming posses, racing, fighting other players, and hunting. It hasn't reached its potential on consoles yet, but it could be huge on PC as Rockstar continues to expand the mode.

What to expect from Red Dead Online on PC

Red Dead Online seems to be following a similar pattern to GTA Online. For the first year there was little to do in GTA Online except drive around and compete in quickfire missions for in-game cash. That all changed when Rockstar added co-op heists and kicked off a series of updates that allowed players to own military bunkers and run their own businesses.

At the start, Red Dead Online offered a brief series of introductory missions, after which you were free to form a posse and ride around the world doing... not much. There are some competitive multiplayer modes and some samey cooperative missions, none of which pay terribly well.

Recently, though, the Frontier Pursuits update added three 'Specialist Roles' with ranks and special abilities: Bounty Hunter, Trader, and Collector. It costs 15 Gold Bars to get started in each of the roles, but you're free to take on all of their challenges at once if you like. Bounty Hunters obviously go after bounties, which can be found on bounty boards, and Rockstar has been dropping Legendary Bounties such as the The Wolf Man regularly. You can learn more about each role here.

A bunch of new modes have been added since the start of the year, as well. Here's an overview of the other activities currently available in the Red Dead Online:

Races: Basic checkpoint races against other players on horseback.

Basic checkpoint races against other players on horseback. Shootout: Team deathmatch and free-for-all deathmatch.

Team deathmatch and free-for-all deathmatch. Make it Count: Red Dead Online's battle royale mode. It comes in 16-player or 32-player versions. You have to use a bow and some throwing knives to become the last player standing in a shrinking area.

Red Dead Online's battle royale mode. It comes in 16-player or 32-player versions. You have to use a bow and some throwing knives to become the last player standing in a shrinking area. Gun Rush: Added at the start of 2019, this 32-player battle royale scenario includes gun pickups

Added at the start of 2019, this 32-player battle royale scenario includes gun pickups Name Your Weapon: Deathmatch, but killed are valued differently depending on the weapon you use. The trickier the weapon, the more your kills are worth.

Deathmatch, but killed are valued differently depending on the weapon you use. The trickier the weapon, the more your kills are worth. Most Wanted: Deathmatch, but you get more points for killing players toward the top of the leaderboard.

Deathmatch, but you get more points for killing players toward the top of the leaderboard. Hostile Territory: Occupy capture points and score more than then enemy team.

Occupy capture points and score more than then enemy team. Head for the Hills: One player makes a run for it, the others hunt them down.

One player makes a run for it, the others hunt them down. Public Enemy: Each team has a designated target, which the other team must track down and kill for points. The targets earn their team points with any kills.

Each team has a designated target, which the other team must track down and kill for points. The targets earn their team points with any kills. Sport of Kings: Teams of four-to-eight players with sawed-off shotguns attempt to grab a burning torch and race through signal fires on horseback.

Teams of four-to-eight players with sawed-off shotguns attempt to grab a burning torch and race through signal fires on horseback. Overrun: A territory capture mode.

A territory capture mode. Plunder: Snatch supplies from a central location and return them to your base, or loot your opponent's base.

Snatch supplies from a central location and return them to your base, or loot your opponent's base. Spoils of War: Invade your opponent's camp to steal supplies and return them to your base.

Invade your opponent's camp to steal supplies and return them to your base. Up in Smoke: Attempt to blow up your opponent's base by sneaking explosives in and setting them off. Last base standing wins.

Attempt to blow up your opponent's base by sneaking explosives in and setting them off. Last base standing wins. Fishing: Catch the fish, sell the fish.

There are other smaller activities available in the open world. You can take out camps and use treasure maps to track down caches. You can hunt, too, which plays into the Trader role. It's not a bad baseline to add to, and we expect Rockstar to grow the mode a lot in the coming years.

What we would like to see from Red Dead Online on PC

Let's start with some GTA Online issues that we certainly don't want to see in Red Dead Online. The main problem: hacking. Public servers in GTA Online are riddled with trolls breaking the rules of the world to grief players. It can be funny sometimes, but it can make the game too chaotic and unstable to enjoy. Players are already using the lasso in Read Dead Online to grief new players, so there's always a worry RDO could descend into the same pattern.

As a result, GTA Online is much better as a co-op experience with friends, but we have experienced a few issues trying to work through the heists—it's unclear whether the game is to blame, though. The console version of Red Dead Online has been more or less stable so far, which is a big improvement.

GTA Online's heists have some low moments, but they are ambitious and satisfying when everything comes together. Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn't have equivalent missions in singleplayer, but it would be great to see some more ambitious robberies and high-level challenges.

A lot of the initial complaints directed at Red Dead Online so far have been directed at the economy, specifically the low amounts of in-game money activities dole out. Rockstar since increased cash and gold payments across free roam missions, events, and in other modes like Showdown. Weapon prices have come down too, which suggests Rockstar is prepared to make ongoing tweaks to keep players happy.

The online mode has an opportunity to loosen up Red Dead Redemption 2's very serious tone. GTA Online has laser cannons now, so anything goes. There's huge potential for Undead Nightmare style October events, and other dynamic seasonal changes in Red Dead online.

In a statement at the start of 2019 Rockstar hinted at a few of these elements, promising "all-new missions" and "a range of Dynamic Events throughout the world".