Rebellion unveils Battlezone Combat Commander—a remaster of Battlezone 2

Following its VR-exclusive Battlezone remaster earlier this year, Rebellion has unveiled Battlezone Combat Commander—a modern remake of 1999's FPS-meets-RTS Battlezone 2. Developed by Big Boat Interactive, it's due at some point next year and comes with an announcement trailer.

First, here's that:

Besides being visibly prettier, Combat Commander comes with mod support—"for the game's two-decade old modding scene"—and online multiplayer cross-play across GOG and Steam for up to 14 players. The game's Steam variation also includes cloud saving.

If this is your first experience of Battlezone, Rebellion provides the following synopsis:

A mysterious alien force threatens humanity itself. In this galaxy-wide war, you are in command of the resistance. Leading from the front, you take to the battlefield in thrilling first-person combat, piloting futuristic, customizable war machines including hover-tanks, colossal mech walkers, lightning-fast mortar-bikes and more.

Check out the screens below for more on that, and know that closed beta sign ups can be found this-a-way .

Battlezone Combat Commander is due on Steam and GOG at some stage in 2018.