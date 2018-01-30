Razer releases a pro-grade USB microphone for game streamers

Razer today announced a new USB microphone, the Razer Seiren Elite, that it hopes will attract streamers who want professional sounding audio with the least amount of fuss.

The Seiren Elite is built around a single dynamic capsule design, which Razer says lends itself to a "warmer vocal tone" on par with what you would typically only find in high-end broadcast equipment. It also has a built-in headphone amplifier, high-pass filter to thwart low-frequency vibrations, and a limiter.

"Most professional-grade microphones require additional recording equipment, like mixers and converters, that you need to get your sound onto your PC," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "The Razer Seiren Elite solves that problem, letting broadcasters focus on their content and letting the Seiren Elite handle their audio."

Here is a look at the microphone specs:

Sample Rate: min 44.1kHz / max 48kHz

min 44.1kHz / max 48kHz Bit Rate: 16bit

16bit Capsule: Single Dynamic Capsule

Single Dynamic Capsule Polar patterns: Cardioid

Cardioid Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz

20Hz-20kHz Connectivity: USB only

USB only Max SPL: 120dB

Razer's main pitch here is that it includes all these professional-grade features in a plug-and-play package. That means you can just plug it into a USB port and not have to fiddle with an external mixer or amplifier.

We haven't had a chance to test the Seiren Elite ourselves, but according to Windows Central, the build quality is excellent and it lives up to Razer's claim of delivering warmer audio, at least compared to the Rode Podcaster. It also comes with a windscreen.

The Seiren Elite is available now for $200.