Razer announces a plug-and-play capture card to rival Elgato

Razer has announced two new products directed at content creators to make streaming and recording yourself a bit easier and cheaper. The Razer Kiyo X and Ripsaw X are quick, low-effort devices that could step up your streaming game without costing a small fortune, and they're direct competition for the big name in game streaming gear.

The Ripsaw X is basically Razer's version of Elgato's Cam Link 4K . It's a plug-and-play capture card that outputs 4K at 30 fps through HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 connections. The beauty of these particular capture cards is that they are perfect for turning DSLRs or, frankly, any high-def camera like a GoPro (as long as it outputs to HDMI) into low latency, high-definition webcams. Of course, if you're happy with how your webcam looks and just need a decent capture card, the original Ripsaw is one of the best capture cards out there with 4K passthrough, which is nice for streamers who want to play games in 4K while having your stream output to 1080p without much tweaking.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Razer)

The Kiyo X is a lower-cost webcam capable of streaming and recording at 720p, at either 30 or 60 fps. Its round cookie shape design takes cues from its fancier cousin, the Kiyo Pro , the best webcam for low-light environments, but comes in at less than half of the cost. It might be a good option if higher-end cameras are out of your price range.

The Razer Kiyo X retails for $80, and the Ripsaw X is going for $140. Both products are available now. Razer also announced that their Virtual Ring Light Software (which turns your PC monitor into a face-brightening light source) will be available sometime in October. It's a good idea if your face always ends up dark and grainy on livestreams.

Razer getting into the entry-level streaming category is a smart move as more and more folks want to try their hand at streaming but can't get past the cost associated with particular gear. And they seem like they'll be giving Elgato some competition, which hopefully means better prices and better tech for everyone.