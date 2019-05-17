Rainbow Six Siege's new defender looks like your dad cosplaying as James Bond

Ubisoft began teasing the new operators coming to Rainbow Six Siege in Year 4 season 2 earlier this week with an image showing two characters from behind, one of whom appearing to be sneaking up on the other. Today we've got a little more information on one of them: Collinn McKinley, aka Warden, a 30-year veteran of the US Secret Service who looks like a cross between James Bond and your dad.

Warden is a defender who comes equipped with Glance Smart Glasses, a prototype device that emerged from his experience leading the Secretary of State away from a deadly attack during his time on close-protection detail.

"They reflect the nature of his natural talent, to see what most cannot in order to gain the upper hand in any given situation," Ubisoft said. "He would be just as talented without them, but with them, there’s nothing he can’t tackle."

How exactly his swanky spectacles will work hasn't been revealed yet—that, his attacker counterpart Nökk, and everything else that's coming in Year 4 Season 2 will happen during the full reveal of Operation Phantom Sight, which will be livestreamed on Twitch on May 19. Ubisoft is also working to address some game-breaking exploits, a process that includes completely disabling the operator Clash until a patch can be rolled out next week—read all about that effort here.