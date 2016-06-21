Rainbow Six Siege patch buffs Kapkan and Mute

Ubisoft is rolling out a new Rainbow Six Siege patch tomorrow, ushering in significant changes to two of the game's least popular operators. Kapkan, the underused trip wire expert, can now place his laser at any height on a doorway or window, meaning he'll be significantly less useless than he has been in the past (unless you're defending against a reckless opponent).

Other small changes will be made to Kapkan's special ability, making it more attractive to defenders. "The Trip Wire laser now has reduced intensity making it harder to spot by attackers, and is slightly less audible when deployed," the patch notes explain.

Meanwhile, Mute's signal disruptor has a much larger range, moving from 1.5 metres to 2.25. "This range will let you jam larger areas around walls as well as reinforced ones, as well as making it almost impossible for drones to jump through," the patch notes read.

Patch 3.3 has a long list of bug fixes and tweaks as well, which you can read about in detail over here. The update will also make changes to team kill punishments in Ranked play, and renown boosters will offer even bigger renown increases.