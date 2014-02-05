Rain World trailer shows the further adventures of an invertebrate cat thing

While it's not quite the winner of the award for prettiest gifs on a Kickstarter page (that's Hyper Light Drifter ), Rain World is undoubtedly one of the more striking 2D platformers that you'll see. That distinctive visual style has so far been rewarded with $44,782 in pledges, a significant increase on the original $25,000 goal. With eight days to go and a stretch goal to achieve, its creators have released a new video showing their slugcat in action.

Set in an industrial ruin where "bone-crushing" rain constantly pours down, Rain World tasks you with scavenging enough food that your invertebrate cat-thing can survive another cycle of hibernation. Doing so will take you through physics based platforming challenges, which incorporate stealth, hunting and combat.

The game's creators are now hoping to raise $50,000 to allow for a migration to a more modern programming language, as well as enabling Linux support, better AI and other enhancements throughout the game.