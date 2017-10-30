PS2 classic Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy confirmed for PC

Eurocom and THQ's Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy launched on PS2, Gamecube and the original Xbox in 2003 in north America, and 2004 everywhere else. Now, a decade and a bit later, the third-person action adventure game is coming to PC.

Courtesy of THQ Nordic, the Ancient Egypt-inspired Zelda-like will arrive on desktops next week on November 10. When it does it'll support 60fps, anti-aliasing and 4K resolution. Its original 3D graphics engine has also been rewritten, and is fully supported by mouse and keyboard input.

Combining three dimensional exploration, combat and puzzles, here's THQ Nordic on what to expect:

Sphinx and The Cursed Mummy is an original 3rd person action-adventure inspired by the mythology of ancient Egypt. Travelling the world via magical portals to foil the evil plans of Set. Sphinx's Journey will require all his wits, agility, and special powers. He will also rely on his reluctant hero friend, The Mummy, to help when being inconspicuous is the only solution. By finding the stolen magical crowns of Egypt, Sphinx can stop Set and save the world.

For its time, Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy had a pretty sophisticated stealth system, which returns here. Likewise, so does the player's ability to transform into a winged lion—which, yes, is as entertaining as it sounds.

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy is due on PC on November 10. It'll cost £13.99/$14.99.