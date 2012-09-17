Project Eternity smashes Kickstarter target, stretch goals ahoy

Last week Obsidian asked the internet if they'd be interested in a new isometric RPG from the brains behind Fallout 1, Fallout 2, Fallout: New Vegas, Icewind Dale, KOTOR 2 and Planescape Torment. The internet responded with a loud "HELL YES" and promptly vomited $1,428,714 into Obsidian's Kickstarter bucket , passing the $1.1m target toot sweet.

Stretch goals , then. They stretch all the way to $2.4m and tease new playable races, classes and companions. At $2m players will get houses in which to stash loot. At $2.2m the team will add "a whole new faction and the territory it holds. This adds new NPCs, quests, magic items, and hours of gameplay."

The internet, like a demented magic porridge pot , is pouring more and more money into this thing, which is understandable. Obsidian say that "Project Eternity will take the central hero, memorable companions and the epic exploration of Baldur's Gate, add in the fun, intense combat and dungeon diving of Icewind Dale, and tie it all together with the emotional writing and mature thematic exploration of Planescape: Torment." That sounds quite marvellous.

Kickstarter has given us loads to look forward to already. There's Double Fine's new adventure game, Wasteland 2, Planetary Annihilation, and now this. It'll take a year or two for all of these Kickstarted titles to eventually appear. Hopefully the wait will be worth it.