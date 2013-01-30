Prince of Persia series is on 'pause', but not dead - Ubisoft Montreal CEO

Despite the emergence last year of screenshots for what looked like a rebooted Prince of Persia, the series is currently "paused", according to Ubisoft Montreal CEO Yannis Mallet. Speaking to IGN , Mallat said that brand management is the reason we won't be seeing a new game in the foreseeable future.

"Brand management is a tricky thing," Mallet said. "It needs people's attention a lot. I think it's fair to say that, right now, Prince of Persia is being paused." He continued to assure series fans that the publisher isn't killing off their enduring franchise, but instead giving it "time to breathe and grow".

"We said the same thing for some other brands that suddenly popped up because a team is willing to do it," Mallet continued. "I'm not scared at all for Prince of Persia fans. We'll find something to entertain them in the future. Prince of Persia is part of Ubisoft's portfolio. As a matter of fact, we sometimes iterate on franchises and sometimes we give them time to breathe and time to grow, or time to rest."