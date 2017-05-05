Prey recycling glitch lets players craft unlimited Materials

Image credit: Captain Eggcellent (YouTube)

Prey has barely landed, but that's not stopped intuitive early birds uncovering a handy resource exploit. With a little perseverance, and a little lack of conscience, the following three-step trick involves using the sci-fi shooter's Recycler machines to generate unlimited Materials—the supplies used to craft ammo, health kits and more.

Bethesda and Arkane will undoubtedly roll out a patch ASAP, however if you'd like to get in on this action beforehand doing so is pretty straightforward.

Before we get started, you'll want to have reached protagonist Morgan Yu's office which you should arrive at around the hour mark of normal play. This is where you'll happen upon the first Material Recycler of the game. Done that? Good, now follow these steps:

Fill the Recycler with whichever Material you wish to recycle, and split your wares into piles of four or more (the more you're able to split, the more you'll receive at the other end).

Hit recycle and collect your multiplied supplies.

Rinse and repeat.

Simple, huh? The following video comes courtesy of YouTuber person Captain Eggcellent and shows the process in motion. While he states he's doing so on a PS4 console, I've tried it just now on PC and can confirm it works a treat.

Again, I suspect Bethesda and Arkane will catch onto this one pretty quickly, so I'd suggest making hay while the moon shines if you want to make use of this little leg-up before it's gone.