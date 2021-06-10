The cheapest way to pre-order Battlefield 2042 in Australia

After a seeming lifetime of leaks and rumours, Battlefield 2042 has been officially unveiled. It's an impressive affair: the near-future multiplayer FPS will boast 128 player battles across maps that will far exceed anything in the series' past.

The Battlefield 2042 release date is October 22 for PC, and ahead of that there will be a gameplay reveal on June 22, and a technical test in July. If you're eager to pre-order the game so that you can be ready come October, there aren't a great deal of options at present—but there is one way to buy it that will save you a tad over AU$10.

While pre-ordering isn't always the wisest option in this post-Cyberpunk 2077 world, EA is offering a bunch of incentives to make you want to. A pre-order gets you access to the open-beta as well as three rewards: a Mr. Chompy weapon charm, a Baku ACB-90 melee takedown knife, and the Landfall player card background and Old Guard tag.

(Image credit: EA)

Without further ado, here are the cheapest places to pre-order Battlefield 2042 in Australia.

Amazon Australia | AU$79

As reliable as sunrise, Amazon has the cheapest copy of Battlefield 2042 in Australia at the time of writing. That does come with a caveat though: This is a physical package that will need to be shipped to you, containing a redeemable download code. No big deal really, though it does mean you may not be able to jump into the action the moment the game launches. Also worth considering, is that the Gold and Ultimate editions aren't available physically, though no doubt an online upgrade path will be provided.

Origin | AU$89.95

You can buy Battlefield 2042 straight from EA's Origin service, cutting out the middle man, but you won't save any money. Still, it's worth considering if you're going digital, as both Steam and the Epic Games Store still need EA's client to run.

Steam | AU$89.95

Epic Games Store | AU$89.95

...and for the moment at least, that's it: the game is yet to appear, or won't appear, on third-party retailer sites like Green Man Gaming or Fanatical, but we'll keep a close eye on it.

In addition to the standard editions above, Gold and Ultimate editions are available digitally, and both are AU$119.95 and AU$139.95 respectively—no matter where you buy them. The Gold Edition gets you early access to the game, the year 1 battle pass and three Epic skins, among other cosmetics. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition has all that, as well as the Midnight Ultimate Bundle and the digital soundtrack.