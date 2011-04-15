Portal 2 review scores 94 and an Editor's Choice award in PC Gamer

We've played and reviewed Portal 2 and awarded it 94 and an Editor's Choice award. The review appears in the latest issue of PC Gamer US, and the June issue of PC Gamer UK, on-sale May 11.

Why did it get that score and the prestigious award? We described it as “hilariously well-written and acted”, “full of thrilling showcase moments” and “some of the most social gaming you'll have.” We basically think it's outstanding.

