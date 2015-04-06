Polt bags inaugural Starcraft 2 WCS Premier League title

Starcraft 2's World Championship Series Premier League final saw South Korean Choi 'Polt' Song Hun beat fellow countryman Shin 'Hydra' Dong Won to claim a record third title.

The final, a best of seven encounter between the Terran of Polt and Zerg of Hydra, looked to be over rather quickly as Polt went 1-3 down. An unbelievable comeback saw Hydra drop three games on the trot, though, and Polt ended up taking the final and championship 4-3.

Speaking after his record-breaking third WCS title, Polt said he was now aiming to bag five of the coveted championships. Judging by how well he kept everything together in the face of not one, not two, but seven Zerg onslaughts through the whole final shows the man has the potential to back up his words.

The result came as a bit of a surprise, considering Hydra had by far the better record through the Season 1 tournament, dropping only a couple of games until the final - even beating the eventual champ in the round of 16. Polt's route to glory, meanwhile, saw no fewer than five games on the losing end - and it did indeed look like his luck would run out in the final.

This was the inaugural season for the WCS Premier League, which only involves competitors permanently based outside of Korea, so it might be a bit of a kick in the teeth for those involved that it was an all-Korean final.

Regardless, Polt bagged himself winnings of $30,000 (£) and 2,000 WCS points to add to his tally, rocketing him up to fifth in the WCS rankings. The top 16 ranked players in the world are invited to the WCS Global Finals, held during Blizzcon in November - and currently all of the top 16 are Korean. Up your game, rest of the world.

The streams aren't up on the WCS site or ESL's YouTube channel at the time of writing, but keep an eye on this page where they're sure to be making an appearance. At some point.

[image credit: Turtle Entertainment]