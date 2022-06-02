PlayStation's Spider-Man is coming to PC

By published

We're getting Peter Parker, Miles Morales and ray traced puddles.

Audio player loading…

This is a big one: Insomniac's PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man is coming to PC. Sony announced this latest PC port in its State of Play event on Thursday, with "Remastered" appended to its title. Even better: Miles Morales is also being ported to PC.

Marvel's Spider-Man hit the PlayStation 4 in 2018 and was praised for nailing the character's movement and style. It's in rare company as a truly great comic book game alongside the likes of Batman: Arkham Asylum, and also the best-selling superhero game ever made, despite being a platform exclusive. Now a whole bunch of PC players are going to be able to get their hands on it, too. Here's what I really want to know: how does the web slinging feel on a mouse? 

While several of Sony's planned PC ports were teased in advanced, or leaked in the Nvidia GeForce Now database (opens in new tab), this one's a surprise. Spider-Man is Sony Pictures' most treasured character and box office cash cow, so if any first-party Sony game was going to stay a console exclusive, it seemed like it would be this one.

The PlayStation blog (opens in new tab) states that "Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are heading to PC," implying the two will be separate rather than a combined package. It doesn't dive into technical details, but does offer this tidbit: "Of course, you can count on additional standard PC-specific features such as adjustable render settings and ray-traced reflections, with more features and details to be announced later."

RTX puddles: On.

Spider-Man Remastered is out on August 12, 2022.

Correction: This article originally stated that only 2018's Spider-Man was coming to PC, not 2020 spin-off Miles Morales. In fact, it's both. We regret the error.

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter (opens in new tab) and Tested (opens in new tab) before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).
See comments