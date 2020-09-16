PlayStation 5 is coming on November 12 for $500

(Image credit: Sony)

One week after Microsoft (with some prodding) revealed the pricing on the upcoming Xbox Series S and X consoles—$300/£250 for the S, while the beefier X is $500/£450—Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 will go for $500/£450/€500, while the digital edition—same console, but no Blu-ray drive—will weigh in at $400/£360/€400.

The PS5 will be released in North America, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, while the rest of the world will have access one week later, on November 19.

We shared some thoughts on the hardware inside the PlayStation 5 when it was revealed earlier this year and found that it wasn't exactly overwhelming, but the inclusion of an SSD could give it a potentially big edge over the new Xbox consoles, and even PCs that aren't equipped with one. Epic boss Tim Sweeney is also quite taken with the PS5's storage, calling it "god-tier" during an Unreal Engine 5 presentation in May.

Preorders for the PlayStation 5 aren't live just yet, but you can put your name in for one of the "limited quantity" of systems that will be available for preordering at playstation.com.