Bayonetta developer Platinum ponders push onto PC

Japanese developer Platinum Games is probably best known for Bayonetta, the console combo-death-blender featuring a gun-crazed witch with magical pistols for high heels. It's difficult coming up with rival PC action games on the same caliber of wackiness as that concept, but Platinum might soon make it easy for us—executive director Atsushi Inaba told Polygon he's "very interested" in exploring self- and crowd-funded games on the PC.

"Console game development budgets are really big, so we need publishing partners to create those games," Inaba said. "I was thinking—with our own money—about creating a PC title for Steam. It would give us the possibility to become a publisher, which is very attractive to me."

"If you think about the console market in Japan, and compare it to the world, it's not that big," he continued. "So I view the PC as an area with huge potential. It would be great if we could do a Kickstarter and gather enough money for a game to be released on Steam."

Inaba didn't elaborate on any concrete plans by Platinum for a Kickstarter campaign or an earnest move into PC gaming in the future, but the interest certainly shows.