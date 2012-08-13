PlanetSide 2 Australian servers incoming

Sony Online Entertainment's president, John Smedley, has revealed that an Australian server may be planned for PlanetSide 2. Responding to a Twitter post relating to Australian interest in the game he tweeted : "honestly we are just going to bite the bullet and put a server down there."

The introduction of an Australian server would be great news for Australian gamers, removing much of the lag that can be a blight on MMOs.

Smedley has previously used Twitter to announce a delay of Planetside 2's beta and to confirm that it will be available on Steam .