Pillars of Eternity 2 and Vermintide 2 are going cheap on Fanatical

By alerting you to discounts on both Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 I'm torn. Here I am recommending two brilliant videogames at two great prices, yet I'm also showing little regard for your spare time.

Because in PoE 2, you'll find a massive, bountiful RPG with richly descriptive writing, a well-realised setting, and deep tactical combat. It will steal your life.

In Vermintide 2, you'll get combat and level design that's feverishly fun. It's worth noting that its difficulty has been toned down since launch, but that the first-person action game is still pretty challenging. You might lose your temper occasionally—but I think your moments of triumph will overshadow any frustration.

So, savings. Fanatical has Pillars of Eternity 2 on sale for £25.73/$38.99 with a 22 percent discount. At £15.40/$20.09, Vermintide 2 is 33 percent less its recommended retail value, but is only available at this price till Saturday, May 12 at 8am PST/4pm BST.

Who needs spare time, anyway?

Before you go, here's Pillars of Eternity 2's campaign launch trailer:

And here's a head-lopping Vermintide 2 gameplay short: