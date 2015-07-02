PC Gamer UK August issue: Hitman

Stoic, professional, deadly. But enough about our production editor. This month, we're celebrating the long-awaited return of Agent 47. Using the litre bottle of chloroform he carries with him at all times, Samuel incapacitated an E3 security guard, stole his clothes, and infiltrated Io's booth to get the low-down on the new Hitman game. To be honest, we're still not sure why he did that—he had an appointment.

On this side of the Atlantic, Andy donned his dustiest dearstalker and set out to find the PC's best detective games. He locked twenty of them in his custom built interrogation room, and refuses to let them out. Meanwhile, Cass got philosophical, talking to CCP about life, mortality and downloadable souls of Eve Online.

Want a side-order of free gifts alongside the finest games writing it's possible to read? This month we've got two: a Magicka Wizard Wars bundle, and free Steam key for The Culling of the Cows. The issue, which is in shops now, can be ordered through My Favourite Magazines. Digitally, you'll find it on the App Store, Google Play, and Zinio, and you can subscribe to get issues delivered directly to your door. Here's our wallet for this month, and a round-up of the print explosion that is issue 281.

This month we...

Uncover the facts behind Io's bold new Hitman reboot

Deduce the PC's best detective games

Talk with CCP about the philosophy of death and rebirth in the Eve Universe

Take a look at Just Cause 3, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Beyond Earth: Rising Tide, Perception, Mad Max, Metal Gear Solid V, Battleborn, Fortnite, Event[0], Hellblade and Fifa 16

Check in with E3's biggest games, including Fallout 4, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mirror's Edge: Catalyst, Dark Souls 3, Dishonored 2, Xcom 2 and more.

Review The Witcher 3, Gal Civ 3, Magicka 2, Technobabylon, Neon Struct, Her Story, Heroes of the Storm, D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die, Sunset and Massive Chalice

Judge the Early Access potential of Dirty Bomb, The Curious Expedition, Lego Worlds and The Magic Circle

Put wireless mice to the Supertest

Melt faces with The Witcher 3 in Now Playing

Round up the month's best mods and free games

Catch up with Elite: Dangerous's Powerplay update

Reinstall Police Quest: Open Season

...And more besides. See you next month!