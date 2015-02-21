Popular

PC Gamer Show: Board games for PC gamers

By

EP 14 V1.mp4 snapshot 09.05 [2015.02.20 17.08.12]

This week's PC Gamer Show is a boardgamestravaganza! We like board games, which is why we recently published our list of the best board games for PC gamers. On the show, we pick out and talk about some of our favorites, including Risk: Legacy, XCOM: The Board Game, and the X-Wing Miniatures Game.

And, as usual, we answer your questions about PC gaming. Is DDR4 RAM worth the money? Should you try out the Windows 10 Preview? What RPGs are we excited about in 2015?

The PC Gamer Show appears every Friday. Hit us with PC gaming questions in the comments, and we might answer them in next week's episode! Or tweet @pcgamer with a question using the hashtag #AskPCGamer.

Wes Fenlon

When he's not 50 hours into a JRPG or an opaque ASCII roguelike, Wes is probably playing the hottest games of three years ago. He oversees features, seeking out personal stories from PC gaming's niche communities. 50% pizza by volume.
See comments